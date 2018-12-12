LAS VEGAS — The Tampa Bay Rays are perfectly comfortable putting relief pitchers on the mound to begin games. But the chance to add an All-Star to their patchwork rotation was too good to pass up.

Coming off a career-high 30 starts, Charlie Morton reached a $30 million, two-year contract with the Rays, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Morton, 35, was a first-time All-Star last season, when he went 15-3 with a 3.13 ERA for Houston.

YANKEES: The Yankees are closing in on a deal for veteran left-hander J.A. Happ. A source confirmed a deal was close, but not yet done.

Happ’s representatives had been insistent on a three-year deal – with whatever team landed him – while the Yankees have been just as insistent on two.

TRADE: Tanner Roark figured he would be pitching in Washington’s star-studded rotation next year alongside Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and newcomer Patrick Corbin.

Instead, he found himself part of the majors’ first Tanner-for-Tanner trade, headed to the rebuilding Reds. Cincinnati acquired him for fellow right-hander Tanner Rainey during the winter meetings.

TIGERS: Slugger Miguel Cabrera might play only a game or two each week at the start of spring training as he returns from season-ending biceps surgery.

• A person familiar with the negotiations says shortstop Jordy Mercer and the Tigers agreed to a $5.25 million, one-year contract.

RED SOX: Free-agent outfielder Gorkys Hernandez and the Red Sox reached agreement on a minor league contract.

Hernandez, 31, hit 15 home runs last season while batting .234 with 40 RBI for San Francisco.

AWARD: Al Helfer, who broadcast games on radio for the “Mutual Game of the Day” in the 1950s, has won the Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting by baseball’s Hall of Fame and Museum.

Helfer, who died in 1975, will be recognized on July 20 at Cooperstown, New York, as part of the Hall’s induction weekend.

Share

< Previous

Next >