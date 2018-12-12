New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been hurt, slowed and otherwise not like his normally dominant self at points this season.

But the Pittsburgh Steelers know better than to expect anything other than a fully operational Gronkowski on Sunday.

While Gronkowski has appeared slow and been unproductive in some games this year, the perception of his slowing down hasn’t taken root in Pittsburgh.

“He’s a dangerous man. He’s Gronk,” Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin said. “He’s a vertical matchup. He’s a big-time playmaker. He’s good with the ball in his hands after the catch. He’s a big-time competitor. It is a serious job to work to minimize his impact on the game.”

Gronkowski has certainly been limited at points this year. He missed four games while dealing with back and ankle injuries and has been held under 60 yards receiving in six other games.

However, Gronkowski was in peak condition this past week against the Dolphins, hauling in all eight of his targets for 107 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers are more than familiar with that latter version of Gronkowski, especially after he went wild against them last year in a much-hyped Week 15 matchup. Gronkowski logged nine catches for 168 yards in that game and was virtually uncoverable down the stretch.

It was hardly an outlier. Here’s how Gronkowski has performed in each of his six games against the Steelers:

• 2010: 5 catches, 72 yards, 3 TDs

• 2011: 7 catches, 94 yards

• 2013: 9 catches, 143 yards, 1 TD

• 2015: 5 catches, 94 yards, 3 TDs

• 2016: 4 catches, 93 yards, 1 TD

• 2017: 9 catches, 168 yards

So, do the Steelers need to focus on preventing Gronkowski from torching them again?

“I think that goes without saying, obviously,” Tomlin said. “Those that were a part of us understand that. Those that weren’t care less. We better be concerned about preparing ourselves to minimize his impact and do what it is that we need to do to be successful this time around.”

The Steelers have slipped in recent weeks, falling to 7-5-1, but have had a solid defense this season. One of the keys in the game Sunday will be how the Steelers match up against Gronkowski in the secondary. If nothing else, they’ll have plenty of eyes on him.

THE PATRIOTS will go a second consecutive season without an international game.

The NFL on Wednesday afternoon announced the five franchises that will serve as home teams in games played in London and Mexico City next season. None are among the New England’s 2019 road opponents.

Last season, the Patriots beat the Raiders in Mexico City, 33-8. Their last trip to London occurred in 2012, when they throttled the St. Louis Rams, 45-7.

New England’s 2019 opponents have already largely been determined by the league’s scheduling formula. They are as follows:

• Home: Buffalo, Miami, the New York Jets, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas and the New York Giants.

• Road: Buffalo, Miami, the New York Jets, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia and Washington.

The Patriots will also host a to-be-determined AFC West team that finishes in the same place in its division as the Patriots. The Chiefs have a chance to lock up the West on Thursday, and with New England two games up in the East, a future matchup with Kansas City looks like a strong possibility.

The Patriots will also travel to play an undetermined AFC South team that owns the same division finish. As of now, that would be Houston.

