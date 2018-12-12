HOCKEY

Stefan LeBlanc and Scott Pooley scored 48 seconds apart late in the third period, helping the ECHL-leading Newfoundland Growlers hold on for a 5-2 win over the Maine Mariners on Wednesday night, completing a two-game sweep in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

The Growlers (17-8-1-0) took a 2-0 lead when Adam Pardy scored 3:50 into the game, and Marcus Power followed with a goal 11 seconds later.

Riley Bourbonnais brought the Mariners within one in the second period, but Zach O’Brien’s power-play goal 1:34 into the third extended the lead.

Maine outshot the Growlers 7-0 over the following seven minutes, getting back within one on Michael McNicholas’ goal. However, Newfoundland ended the threat on LeBlanc’s goal with 3:50 left and Pooley’s with 3:02.

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Hunter Crocker scored 21 points, Steve Reny had 18, and Boothbay pulled away in the middle quarters of a 71-38 victory over Mt. Abram at Salem.

Crocker scored 13 during the second quarter, when the Seahawks used a 22-6 advantage to open a 32-16 lead.

Nicholas Morley and Kaleb Ames each scored 10 points for Boothbay. Kenyon Pillsbury had 12 for Mt. Abram.

BOYS’ HOCKEY: Gavin Toussaint stopped all 13 shots he faced, helping Edward Little to a 3-0 win over Portland/Deering at Auburn in the Bulldogs’ opener.

Ben Lane-Robichaud gave the Red Eddies the lead 1:24 into the game. Aaron Perkins added an insurance goal 1:08 into the second period, and Ben Cassidy completed the scoring in the third.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Taylor Cailler scored in each period to lead Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland to a 4-0 win over Portland/Deering in Auburn.

Isabel Berube scored the final goal for the Red Hornets.

Sophie Hartley, Cassady Bussiere and Caroline Tracey each had an assist.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: An embarrassing own-goal by Manchester United defender Phil Jones proved decisive as Valencia beat the English club 2-1 in Spain.

United failed to earn a win that would have given it the top spot in Group H, with first-placed Juventus losing 2-1 at Young Boys.

• CSKA Moscow defeated host Real Madrid 3-0 for its second straight win over the defending Champions League holders, who rested most of their regular starters after already clinching the group win, while the Russian team did not have a chance of advancing to the knockout stage.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC: The UFC has indefinitely postponed a pay-per-view event previously scheduled for Jan. 26 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Share

< Previous