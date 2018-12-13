AUGUSTA — City police said Thursday that an Augusta man was behind the wheel of a truck that struck and killed a man last month near Memorial Bridge.
In a brief news release, Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said 59-year-old Craig Conary, of Augusta, was driving the Chevrolet Silverado that struck Dana Williams, 60, of Augusta.
Williams was crossing the street at night on Nov. 26 near the west entrance to Memorial Bridge when he was struck and killed. He was identified the next day.
Staff members and attendees at the LINC Wellness & Recovery Center at 38 Memorial Drive said Williams, a volunteer there, left at 7 p.m., closing time on weeknights, and was carrying a box of food from there. The same group said the intersection of Gage Street and Memorial Drive is dangerous, especially when it is dark.
In a response to a follow-up query about the news release, Lully said the investigation is ongoing and there is no timetable for completion.
“The investigation is being reviewed by the (district attorney’s) office,” he said, “and they have not given us any estimation on completion.”
Lully added that police have no evidence “to suggest the presence of any drugs nor alcohol.”
It is unclear whether Conary will be charged.
Sam Shepherd — 621-5666
Twitter: @SamShepME
