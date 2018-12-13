We asked … and everyone delivered! Thank you to the hundreds of caring folks and their pups who came to Gooch’s Beach in Kennebunk on Dec. 9 to honor the life of our late President George H.W. Bush.

We shared warm stories, a great deal of laughter, wore his trademark colorful socks, signed a big card for the Bush family and sang “Silent Night.”

We all reminded one another of how people of all persuasions can come together for a common purpose. In addition, because of the generosity of this group, we collected two entire carloads of new gifts for veterans at the Togus Veterans Affairs hospital!

Thank you one and all for your kindness and for honoring the legacy of a great man.

Diane Denk

Democratic state representative-elect

Kennebunk

