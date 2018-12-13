SACO — Federal authorities have arrested a Saco man who they say tried to sell an undercover agent a homemade bomb.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Michael Rickett, 23, was charged with possession of an unregistered explosive device and remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service Wednesday.

Court records show the man tried to sell what he described as a “military-grade” improvised explosive device for $350 in July 2017.

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says a concerned citizen tipped off the agency.

The man allegedly sold the agent a potentially explosive container filled with pennies and beverage can pull tabs among other items.

The man could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, if convicted.

