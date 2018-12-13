A man is in jail and another hospitalized with three gunshot wounds after a confrontation that occurred Wednesday night outside Bear’s One Stop convenience store on Moosehead Trail in Newport.

Newport police Chief Leonard Macdaid on Thursday identified the shooter as Brian Duplisea, 34, of Newport. The victim is a 27-year-old local man, according to Macdaid.

The victim was taken Wednesday night to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, he said.

“He was still in surgery late last night,” Macdaid said. “We were told last night that he had serious injuries, but they didn’t believe they were life-threatening.”

Duplisea’s Facebook page says he is the sales manager at Varney Ford, also on Moosehead Trail, in Newport. Contacted Thursday to confirm Duplisea’s employment there, a Varney spokesman said he had no comment.

Macdaid said the two men knew each other, one followed the other into the One Stop parking lot about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday and a confrontation ensued over a “domestic-type issue.”

“It was a confrontation between the two of them, and Brian pulled a gun out and shot three times,” he said.

It was initially thought the victim was shot twice, in the leg and abdomen, but on Thursday Macdaid said he also was shot in the buttocks.

Macdaid said Wednesday night that after the victim was shot, he crawled to the store and the shooter stayed at the scene.

Duplisea was arrested and charged with class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and remained Thursday morning in Penobscot County Jail in Bangor, Macdaid said. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 17 in Penobscot County Superior Court, but Macdaid said he thinks that arraignment will be moved up to this Friday.

Bear’s One Stop at 80 Moosehead Trail is a Sunoco gas station and store. A sign outside the store says it is a meat market, bakery, produce shop, deli and agency liquor store. It is across the road from Sebasticook Valley Federal Credit Union and Aubuchon Hardware.

At the scene Wednesday night, state police cruisers with blue lights flashing were stationed at both entrances to the One Stop.

Police worked at the scene in temperature that dipped into the single digits. Yellow crime scene tape was tied to a gas pump and stretched to the building. Two large pickup trucks, one light-colored and one dark, were parked in front of the store.

