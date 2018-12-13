Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers could end up going down as the “Stevan Ridley” revenge game – if Ridley has anything to say about it.

The 29-year-old running back was drafted by the Patriots in 2011 and had a solid four-year run, posting a 1,200-yard season in 2012. However, a major knee injury in 2014 derailed his career. Since then, he’s bounced around the league, landing on the Jets, Falcons, Colts, Lions and Broncos before settling where he is now with the Steelers.

In talking with the Boston Herald’s Kevin Duffy, Ridley put it all out there: He wants to get back at his former team – badly.

“I’m very open and I have to be real: I want this game more than any other game, man,” Ridley said. “That’s just the bottom line to it. And it’ll be that way from this year until I go in the grave. I’m just that kind of person.”

The 2014 ACL tear signalled the end of Ridley’s season in the final year of his rookie contract and wound up marking the end of his time on the field with the Patriots. Ridley told the Herald that he was never contacted by the Patriots after that year. Since then, he’s had to claw his way back into the league, going from fringe roster player to his current spot as the Steelers’ third-string back.

“I was trashed after an injury,” Ridley said. “I’m just going to put it that way. I’m not going to say specifically, but to be a starter for (the Patriots) for four years, to tear my ACL and never get a call back, that’s a tough pill to swallow.”

Ridley may get his wish when it comes to a shot for revenge. Pittsburgh’s running back group has changed drastically since last season. With Le’Veon Bell gone and James Conner dealing with an ankle injury, Ridley could see a bigger workload than usual Sunday. He’s been limited to 23 rushes for 60 yards this season.

EAGLES: The severity of Carson Wentz’s back injury is still not known, but two people familiar with the injury confirmed reports that the quarterback has a fractured vertebra.

Wentz sat out practice for the second day Thursday, increasing the possibility Nick Foles will play at the Rams on Sunday. Wentz wore a red jersey and watched the open portion of practice. He’s seeking more medical opinions before deciding a course of action.

COWBOYS: A Texas jury returned a $25 million verdict against former Dallas player Josh Brent and the owner of a now-defunct nightclub in the death of Brent’s teammate, Jerry Brown Jr.

Brown was killed six years ago when the car Brent was driving at 110 mph in a 45-mph zone overturned in Irving, a Dallas suburb. Brent had a blood-alcohol level of .18 percent, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

GIANTS: Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had his injured quad examined by a specialist and his status for Sunday’s game against Tennessee is uncertain.

FALCONS: Receiver Julio Jones was sent home with flu-like symptoms but is expected to play Sunday against Arizona.

BILLS: Running back LeSean McCoy returned to practice on a limited basis, a day after being held out because of an injury to his left hamstring. The team will evaluate McCoy’s progress before determining whether he can play Sunday against Detroit.

