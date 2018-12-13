COLLEGES

Brad Davison scored a season-high 24 points and No. 16 Wisconsin had a school-record 68 first-half points to overwhelm Savannah State 101-60 in men’s basketball on Thursday night at Madison, Wisconsin.

Davison was 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Preseason All-American Ethan Happ had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and freshman Tai Strickland added a career-high 14 points for Wisconsin (9-2).

The Badgers shot 71 percent in the first half to take a 69-32 lead in their first 100-point game since 2013. Savannah State (3-9) is the only team in Division I allowing 100 points a game.

Jaquan Dotson had 20 points to lead the Tigers, a team that likes to shoot 3s. Second in the NCAAs in hitting 13 3s a game, Savannah State managed to shoot 11 of 39 (28 percent) from the arc at the Kohl Center.

FOOTBALL: FCS power North Dakota State stayed with a successful formula and promoted offensive coordinator Matt Entz to head football coach Thursday.

The 46-year-old Entz will replace Kansas State-bound Chris Klieman, who like Entz was an assistant with the Bison before being named to the top job.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Oliver Bekker put together a run of four straight birdies in a 66 to take a one-shot lead over Dimitrios Papadatos after the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Thursday in Malelane, South Africa.

TENNIS

ITF: Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep were named the 2018 World Champions by the International Tennis Federation after each won Grand Slam titles and finished the year atop the world rankings.

Djokovic, recognized by the ITF for the sixth time, won the Wimbledon and U.S. Open titles a year after undergoing surgery on his right elbow.

Halep, who won the French Open in June, earned the honor for the first time despite being unable to compete at the WTA Finals because of a back injury.

Share

< Previous

Next >