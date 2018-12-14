SOUTH PORTLAND — Pamba Pamba scored 17 points, and Cade Carr made 3-pointers during a 24-6 surge in the third quarter as South Portland snapped Greely’s 46-game winning streak with a 62-55 boys’ basketball win Friday night.

It’s the first loss since the 2015-16 season for Greely (2-1), the two-time defending Class A state champion.

David Fiorini chipped in with 13 points and Carr finished with 12 for South Portland.

Andrew Storey scored 21 points, and Logan Bagshaw and Mike Coppersmith each added 10 for Greely, which led 29-17 at halftime.

BONNY EAGLE 59, SCARBOROUGH 58: Zach Maturo scored 20 points, Jacob Humphrey added 18, and the Scots (3-0) used a 20-12 advantage in the fourth quarter to rally past the Red Storm (2-1) in Scarborough.

Brian Austin scored 26 points and Nick Fiorillo chipped in with 18 for the Red Storm, who led 46-39 entering the fourth.

Will Hendrix added 15 points for Bonny Eagle.

CAPE ELIZABETH 74, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 29: Andrew Hartel scored 15 points in the first quarter and Quinton Morse had nine to push the Capers (1-2) out to a 31-11 lead in a win against Old Orchard Beach (1-2), in Cape Elizabeth.

Hartel finished with 21 points, Morse and Nolan Smith each scored 11, and Tanner Carpenter chipped in with 10.

Ryan Crockett led the Seagulls with 15 points. Zachary LaPlante added 10.

