STANDISH — Jocelyn Couture scored 21 points and Madison Blanche added 16 as Scarborough came back from a four-point first-quarter deficit to beat Bonny Eagle 59-44 Friday night in girls’ basketball.

The Red Storm (3-0) outscored the Scots (1-2) in the second half, 24-9.

Julia Freeman helped Scarborough with 12 points.

Mackenzie Emery scored 12 points to lead Bonny Eagle.

DEERING 42, LEWISTON 35: Delainey Haines scored 18 points and Ashleigh Mathisen had six steals as the Rams (1-1) used a 26-11 run in the second and third quarters to erase a 10-2 deficit and pull away from the Blue Devils (0-3) at Portland.

Madeline Foster paced Lewiston with 17 points.

KENNEBUNK 61, MT. ARARAT 34: Emily Archibald scored 26 of her 29 points in the first half for the Rams (3-0) as they beat visiting Mt. Ararat (1-2).

Isabelle Okwuosa scored all eight of her points during the decisive first half, and Alexandra Weisheit hit two of her three 3-pointers.

Archibald finished with 15 rebounds, Okwuosa 11 and Weisheit had 11 points.

Theresa Breed scored 10 for the Eagles.

WESTBROOK 42, MORSE 38: Mikayla Van Zandt scored 19 points and had nine rebounds, and Abby Symbol added 10 points as the Blue Blazes (1-2) edged the Shipbuilders (0-3) at Westbrook.

Marija Medenica led Morse with 15 points.

BRUNSWICK 50, FALMOUTH 35: Charlotte MacMillan had 15 points, six blocks, five rebounds and added three assists to lead the way for the Dragons (3-0) as they opened 31-24 halftime lead and steadily pulled away in the second half to defeat the Yachtsmen (0-3) at Brunswick.

Logan Brown had 10 points for Brunswick.

Alexis Guptil and Emily Larochelle each contributed nine points and seven rebounds for the Dragons.

Falmouth’s Chelsea Gravier scored 17.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 41, LEAVITT 30: Sierra Lyman scored 11 points and Kaylee Emery added eight as the Raiders (2-1) erased an 8-3 first-quarter deficit and pulled away from the Hornets (0-3) at Turner.

Kayleigh Gilbert paced Leavitt with 11 points.

MASSABESIC 47, THORNTON ACADEMY 43: McKenzy Ouellette scored 33 points to lead the Mustangs (1-2) over the Trojans (1-2) at Saco.

The Mustangs, leading most of the game, entered the fourth quarter with a 33-25 lead.

Thornton rallied, using a pair of 3s from Amanda Bogardus, and Penelope Giorgi’s five points to take the lead with three minutes to play.

Massabesic countered with a Ouellette 3-pointer and converted free throws down the stretch for the win.

Bogardus made three 3-pointers to lead Thornton with nine points.

TRAIP ACADEMY 44, WAYNFLETE 32: The Rangers (1-2) opened up a 19-16 halftime lead and then played stifling defense in the third quarter, outscoring the Flyers (0-2) 11-1 to win at Kittery.

Addy Hale had 11 of her game-high 18 points in the second half and had 11 steals for Traip Academy, Marlee Sumsion had all her six points in the fourth quarter and KiKi Huntress added five points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Margaret Ojut led Waynflete with 12 points.

MARANACOOK 52, POLAND 40: Amanda Goucher scored nine points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Black Bears (2-1) to a win over the Knights (1-2) at Readfield.

Gabrielle Green scored 11 points, and Kate Mohlar added nine points for Maranacook.

Marnacook made 12 of its final 17 field goals to close out the win.

Sophia Vallee led Poland with 16 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 42, CAPE ELIZABETH 34: Emily Greenlee collected 11 points and seven rebounds, and Maggie Strohm had seven points and six blocks as the Seagulls (2-1) defeated the Capers (1-2) in Old Orchard Beach.

Harvey Brooke scored 15 points for Cape Elizabeth.

MESSALONSKEE 70, BREWER 43: Gabrielle Wener scored a game-high 26 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists as the Eagles shook off a two-game losing streak with a victory.

Kaitlin Seekins had nine points and as many rebounds for the Eagles (1-2).

Rebecca Gideon scored 14 points to lead the Witches (1-2).

