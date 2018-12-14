PHILADELPHIA — Thaddeus Young had 26 points and 10 rebounds against his former team, and the Indiana Pacers overcame Joel Embiid’s 40-point night to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 113-101 on Friday in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders.

Embiid also had 21 rebounds, becoming the first Sixers player with at least 30 points and 20 rebounds since Charles Barkley on Dec. 7, 1990. Embiid is the first player in the NBA this season with a 40-point, 20-rebound game.

JJ Redick added 22 points and Ben Simmons had 18 for the Sixers (19-11), who dropped their second straight at home after starting the season 14-1 in their own building. Both losses came without four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, who has a strained groin.

BUCKS 114, CAVALIERS 102: Giannis Antetokounmpo matched his career high with 44 points and Milwaukee won at Cleveland despite missing two starters.

Antetokounmpo’s big night came after being held to a season-low 12 points Wednesday night in a loss to Indiana. He was 14 of 19 from the field, made 16 of 21 foul shots, and had 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Khris Middleton, the Bucks’ second leading scorer, was out because of a sprained right finger. Malcolm Brogdon, fourth on the team in scoring, didn’t play because of a sore left hamstring.

KNICKS 126, HORNETS 124: Emmanuel Mudiay had 34 points and eight assists, and short-handed New York erased a 21-point deficit in an overtime win at Charlotte.

Mudiay scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, including a fadeaway jumper with 27.2 seconds left to tie it at 113.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Luke Kornet each hit deep 3-pointers to open OT, and Mudiay had three jumpers to widen the gap. Charlotte missed eight of 12 shots down the stretch.

NETS 125, WIZARDS 118: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 27 points, and Brooklyn won at home for its season-best fourth straight victory.

Share

< Previous

Next >