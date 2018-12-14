NEW YORK — Derek Stepan scored with 32 seconds left on the clock in overtime to lift Arizona to a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Friday night, snapping the Coyotes’ four-game losing streak.

Jordan Oesterle, Josh Archibald and Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored as Arizona rallied from three goals down early in the second period. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots.

Kevin Hayes had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Buchnevich and Mika Zibanejad also scored to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead less than six minutes into the second. Henrik Lundqvist finished with 30 saves.

Stepan fired a wrist shot off the crossbar 41/2 minutes into the extra period as the Coyotes beat the Rangers for the first time in 10 meetings.

Oesterle got the Coyotes on the scoreboard at 10:42 of the middle period when his slap shot from the blue line deflected off Lundqvist’s arm. Nick Schmaltz picked up his 99th career NHL assist on the play.

Stepan found Archibald cutting past the hashmarks with 6:49 left in the third to pull the Coyotes within one, and Ekman-Larsson fired a sharp-angled shot over Lundqvist’s glove to tie it 3:48 later.

Buchnevich opened the scoring when he hammered a one-timer at 4:01 of the first period. Buchnevich missed the previous 13 games with a broken thumb. Jimmy Vesey had an assist on the play to extend his point streak to three games.

Hayes tallied his eighth of the season with 3:34 left in the opening period. Mats Zuccarello delivered a well-placed cross-ice pass to set up the goal. Hayes posted a multipoint game for the third consecutive contest, and has three goals and three assists in the that span.

Zibanejad snuck a wrist shot past Hill at 5:48 of the second as New York converted for the third time on the power play. Chris Kreider was planted in front to provide a screen, and Neal Pionk recorded an assist. Pionk leads the Rangers in power-play assists (10) and power-play points (12) this season.

New York was 1-15 on the man-advantage in the previous eight games and Arizona entered the game with the NHL’s top penalty killing unit.

SENATORS 4, RED WINGS 2: Mark Stone scored midway through the third period and Chris Tierney’s second goal went into an empty net, lifting Ottawa to a win at Detroit.

DEVILS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4: Nico Hischier scored 41 seconds into overtime to cap a comeback from three goals down and give New Jersey a win at home.

Travis Zajac, Miles Wood, Kyle Palmieri and Brett Sevey also scored for the Devils, who trailed 3-0 after one period and 4-1 in the second before rallying for their second win in five games. Cory Schneider gave up three goals on seven shots over the first 9:22 before he was pulled. Keith Kinkaid came on and made 14 saves.

William Karlsson had two goals, and Alex Tuch and William Carrier also scored for Vegas.

CAPITALS 6, HURRICANES 5: Alex Ovechkin had his second consecutive hat trick and Jakub Vrana scored in the sixth round of a shootout to lead visiting Washington.

BLUES 4, AVALANCHE 3: Ryan O’Reilly scored a short-handed goal 2:05 into overtime to lift St. Louis over visiting Colorado.

