HOCKEY

The Maine Mariners scored three goals in the first 5:34 Friday night to beat Adirondack Thunder 5-2 before a crowd of 2,372 at Cross Insurance Arena.

Alex Kile scored twice for the Mariners, who won their third straight home game. Ryan Gropp, Drew Melanson and John Furgele also scored for Maine.

Dennis Krvechenko and Michael Sdao had second-period goals for the Thunder.

Brandon Halverson stopped 28 shots for Maine, and Alex Sakellaropoulos had 21 saves for Adirondack.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. says he’ll skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft, but will play in the Wildcats’ New Year’s Day bowl game.

• Minnesota extended Coach P.J. Fleck’s contract again by one year, through the 2023 season.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: North Carolina State has given Coach Kevin Keatts a new contract through the 2023-24 season.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Anriel Howard scored 16 points, Teaira McCowan added 13 points and 16 rebounds and No. 5 Mississippi State beat Southern Mississippi 86-42 at Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

SOCCER

FINE: AC Milan was fined $13.6 million by UEFA and threatened with a one-season ban from European competition for breaking financial fair play rules.

OBITS

FOOTBALL: Bill Fralic, the burly, bruising and athletic offensive lineman who starred for the Falcons and was a three-time All-American at Pittsburgh, has died of cancer. He was 56.

BASEBALL: Joan Steinbrenner, the wife of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, died at Tampa, Florida. She was 83.

• Authorities in Hertford, North Carolina, say a fifth-grade teacher who was also the daughter of baseball star Jim “Catfish” Hunter died after falling ill during a school fire drill.

Kim Hunter Daugherty, 45, died of an undisclosed medical emergency at Hertford Grammar School.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: David Lipsky will take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Alfred Dunhill Championship after a bogey-free 6-under 66 at Leopard Creek Country Club at Madelane, South Africa.

Scott Jamieson and Marc Warren are a shot behind and Doug McGuigan and David Drysdale are one more behind them.

SKIING

MEN’S SUPER-G: Norwegian skier Aksel Lund Svindal narrowly edged Italian rival Christof Innerhofer to win a World Cup race and extend his record to seven career victories in Val Gardena, Italy.

MEN’S GIANT SLALOM: The International Ski Federation intends to strip German racer Stefan Luitz of his first World Cup win for using an oxygen mask but will not seek further punishment.

Racing in a giant slalom in Beaver Creek, Colorado, this month that started at an altitude of 10,340 feet, Luitz was seen using an oxygen tank between runs. He won by retaining his first-run lead.

SKELETON

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Jacqueline Loelling of Germany won on her home track, adding to her run of dominance at Winterberg, Germany.

In four World Cups there, Loelling has two golds and two silvers. Germany’s Tina Hermann got the silver, a massive 0.67 seconds back of Loelling’s winning time of 1:55.16 for two runs. Austria’s Janine Flock was third, 0.03 behind Hermann.

