Even as Maine’s Public Utilities Commission approves an electricity price increase for Central Maine Power’s customers, CMP is seeking approval to build new power lines through Maine to Massachusetts – a state which, because it is holding up the construction of a larger gas pipeline to Maine, is helping to keep electricity rates higher for Maine consumers, as noted in a front-page Dec. 11 Press Herald article, “Electricity rates going up about $6 a month.”
Why is Maine being asked to do so much for Massachusetts? Just another reason to oppose CMP’s request to build new power lines through the state.
Richard J. Kessler
Bath
