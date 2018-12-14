RANDOLPH — A pair of Randolph residents were arrested on heroin, cocaine and fentanyl trafficking charges after a Thursday drug bust.

Eric Colbert, 33, also known as “Grease,” “Korey” and “Kellz,” and Teresa Merrill, 50, were arrested at their 17 Kinderhook St. residence after a monthlong investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency that included a controlled buy by an informant.

According to affidavits written by MDEA Officer Daniel Ames, an agency informant bought $200 worth of cocaine, and heroin or fentanyl from Merrill and Colbert’s residence on Nov. 19. The informant gave the drugs to an MDEA officer and tests on Nov. 19 and Nov. 26 determined the drugs were cocaine and fentanyl.

On Thursday, MDEA officers executed a search warrant at the residence around noon.

MDEA agents found 12.8 grams of heroin and 6 grams of cocaine base — or crack — in Colbert’s room. He reportedly told police he did not know anything about the heroin, but admitted the crack was his.

An additional 16 grams of cocaine hydrochloride was found in a nearby vacant room to which, Colbert said, no one else had access. A candle found on a coffee table had 1.7 grams of cocaine base hidden in its base.

Colbert was arrested on three class A charges: two counts of aggravated trafficking of heroin and one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine. Merrill was arrested on four class B charges: two counts of unlawful trafficking of cocaine, one count of unlawful trafficking on fentanyl and one count of unlawful trafficking of heroin.

Both are being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

