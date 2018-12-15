CHENEY, Wash. — For most of the season, the Maine Black Bears had been able to dictate their football games behind a dominant run defense.

But in the FCS semifinals on Saturday, the Eastern Washington Eagles capitalized on two early turnovers, took a four-touchdown lead into the half and handed the Black Bears a 50-19 loss, ending Maine’s season.

Quarterback Chris Ferguson completed 28 of a season-high 54 pass attempts, as the Black Bears’ deficit forced them to throw nearly all of the second half. He finished with 325 passing yards. Maine mustered just 93 yards rushing.

The Eagles moved the ball quickly and at will much of the game, racking up 568 total yards, the most allowed by the Black Bears all season. Sophomore quarterback Eric Barriere set an Eagles school playoff record with seven touchdown passes, and the Eagles gouged the Black Bears for 216 rushing yards after Maine held Weber State to minus-1 yards a week ago.

Eastern Washington will play North Dakota State on Jan. 5 for the FCS national championship in Frisco, Texas.

