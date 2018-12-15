Every day, thousands of people travel to and from medical appointments, including cancer treatments. Studies show patients often delay or have difficulty obtaining medical care because transportation is either unavailable or unaffordable.

In Maine more than 8,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer next year. For many, getting to treatments will be their biggest roadblock – they may be too ill to drive themselves or have no family members or friends to take them. Volunteer driver programs are a tremendous asset to Mainers, which is why volunteering is so important.

Volunteer drivers donate their time and can provide as many, or as few rides as they are able. All drivers must have a valid driver’s license, a good driving record, access to a safe and reliable car and proof of car insurance. As a volunteer driver, you are provided extensive training to make sure you are equipped and confident to transport passengers. Many programs also provide drivers with tax-free mileage reimbursement.

With volunteer drivers, patients aren’t the only ones to benefit. It is a great feeling to know you are making a possibly life-saving difference in someone’s life. Being a volunteer driver provides a sense of well-being, opportunities to meet new people and a concrete way to give back to your community.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer driver, contact Amy Rau, the Maine Department of Transportation’s mobility manager, at [email protected].

Heather Drake

Falmouth

Share

< Previous

Next >