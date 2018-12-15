DETROIT — Blake Griffin scored 27 points, and Andre Drummond added 19 points and 20 rebounds Saturday night to help the Detroit Pistons beat Boston 113-104, snapping the Celtics’ eight-game winning streak.

Detroit also ended its own six-game skid. The Pistons took control with a 13-0 run in the third quarter and also played well at the start of the fourth.

Kyrie Irving led Boston with 26 points.

Both teams shot over 60 percent in the first quarter and the game was still tight at halftime, with Detroit up 57-56. Drummond punctuated his team’s 13-point run in the third with a dunk that put the Pistons ahead 78-68.

Boston closed the quarter strong and trailed by just seven after three, but a 10-1 run to start the fourth put Detroit up 95-79.

The Celtics missed their first seven shots in the final quarter and went more than seven minutes before making a field goal.

Marcus Smart of the Celtics was called for three fouls in the first 7:37. He did play a bit more before halftime and finished with 21 points and five fouls.

The Celtics were without Al Horford (left knee) and Guerschon Yabusele (right ankle).

ROCKETS 105, GRIZZLIES 97: James Harden had 32 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his second consecutive triple-double, and Houston held off a fourth-quarter burst at Memphis, Tennessee.

LAKERS 128, HORNETS 100: LeBron James and Lonzo Ball gave the Lakers multiple triple-doubles in a game for just the second time, and Los Angeles won at Charlotte for its fourth straight victory.

James had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, while Ball had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only other Lakers to get triple-doubles in the same game, doing so on Jan. 22, 1982.

MAGIC 96, JAZZ 89: Evan Fournier scored 24 points, Terrence Ross came off the bench to add 10 of his 19 in the fourth quarter, and Orlando rallied from an 11-point deficit at Mexico City.

NOTES

WIZARDS-SUNS: Washington agreed in principle to acquire Trevor Ariza from Phoenix for Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers.

