EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Deshaun Watson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 2:15 left Saturday, lifting the Houston Texans to a 29-22 comeback victory against Sam Darnold and the New York Jets.

After Darnold and Jets took their first lead on Elijah McGuire’s 2-yard touchdown run, Watson and the Texans (10-4) answered right back.

Related Headlines NFL Week 15 capsules

A holding call on cornerback Morris Claiborne on third down prolonged the drive, and Watson completed passes of 20 and 3 yards to Demaryius Thomas, and 7 yards to Hopkins to get to New York’s 14. Watson then found Hopkins streaking down the left sideline and launched a pass that the receiver somehow came down with despite being tightly covered by Claiborne.

Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 40-yard field goal made it 29-22 with 54 seconds left. Darnold and the Jets (4-10) had one more opportunity to try to tie – or win – but Houston held on.

The loss ruined what was a terrific night for Darnold, who made plays with his arm and legs all game. The No. 3 overall pick was 24 of 38 for 253 yards, and touchdown passes to Robby Anderson and Andre Roberts. He set up an impressive 15-play, 73-yard go-ahead drive late, converting three third-down plays and a fourth-down opportunity.

On third-and-10 from the 19, Darnold took off for 14 yards – and a holding call on Aaron Colvin put the ball on the 2. After Darnold was stopped for no gain on a quarterback draw, he handed the ball to McGuire, who pushed up the middle – surrounded by a surging mass of blockers who helped shove him into the end zone.

Watson finished 22 of 28 for 294 yards and the two scores to Hopkins.

NOTES

EAGLES: Quarterback Carson Wentz’s back injury will sideline him for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams.

With the No. 1 quarterback out, Nick Foles gets another opportunity to rescue the team he led to a Super Bowl victory last season.

SAINTS: New Orleans ruled out left tackle Terron Armstead for Monday night’s game at Carolina because of a chest injury.

Armstead is the Saints’ second-highest paid offensive player after Drew Brees but has missed the past four games. He has yet to play since returning to practice on a limited basis nearly two weeks ago.

COWBOYS: Running Ezekiel Elliott was fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness for leading with his helmet and making contact with Corey Graham of the Eagles in a Week 14 game.

The fine made Elliott the first offensive player docked money under the league’s new helmet rule. Elliott’s act came in the fourth quarter and was replayed several times on TV.

Share

< Previous

Next >