Two Lowell, Massachusetts residents were arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in $34,080 worth of heroin and fentanyl in South Portland on Friday.

Arrested were Luis Ortiz, 24, and Tatiana Rosado, 27.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said in a press release that agents from the Cumberland District Task Force arranged for the delivery of 200 grams of fentanyl and heroin from Ortiz who arrived with Rosado at a South Portland parking lot at about 7:30 p.m. The two delivered 213 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mix to an undercover agent. The average street price of the drugs is about $160 per gram in Maine.

The two were being held at Cumberland County Jail on $25,000 bail. South Portland and Scarborough police helped in the arrest.

