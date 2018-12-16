Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Standish on Sunday night.
A heavy fire was reported at 12 Maple Ridge Drive just before 9 p.m.
Dispatchers called for all available personnel to respond and mutual aid from neighboring communities.
A dispatcher at the Cumberland County Communications center said about 9:30 p.m. that crews were at the scene, but had no further details.
According to town tax records, a two-story single-family home is at that address, in a subdivision off Route 35, near Sebago Lake.
-
Sports
Sunday's college roundup: Maine no match for Duquesne in men's basketball
-
Sports
Sunday's NBA roundup: Simmons gets triple-double in 76ers' win
-
Local & State
Crews respond to house fire in Standish
-
Life & Culture
Maine boy, 6, raises $4,100 to buy gifts for hospitalized kids
-
UMaine Sports
UMaine's football season ended in defeat, but future is bright for Black Bears