Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Standish on Sunday night.

A heavy fire was reported at 12 Maple Ridge Drive just before 9 p.m.

Dispatchers called for all available personnel to respond and mutual aid from neighboring communities.

A dispatcher at the Cumberland County Communications center said about 9:30 p.m. that crews were at the scene, but had no further details.

According to town tax records, a two-story single-family home is at that address, in a subdivision off Route 35, near Sebago Lake.

