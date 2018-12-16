The Harlow Gallery will present “Commonplace,” a two-person exhibit featuring work by artists Nathan Allard and Maxwell Nolin from Jan. 4 through Feb. 9 at the gallery, 100 Water St. in Hallowell.
The exhibit kicks off with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 4.
Allard and Nolin highlight the lives of New Englanders through portraits and figure paintings presented in oil and egg tempera paint. Their paintings highlight the simple, quiet moments in life, and offer a space for contemplation and reflection.
Allard lives in Somerville and Nolin lives in Belfast.
Exhibitions are always free and open to the public.
For more information, call 622-3813 or go to harlowgallery.org.
