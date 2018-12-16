Greater Portland will start the week with at least a few inches of new snow.

An overnight storm is expected to drop 4-6 inches in the Casco Bay area and York County into interior western and central Maine and the midcoast, said James Brown a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray.

“This is a coastal system, you are going to see the most in southern Maine and coastal areas, but it tapers off when you come into the mountains,” Brown said.

Most of the snow will fall overnight and the storm will pull away by midmorning Monday in the Portland area, he added.

The remainder of the week is expected to be clear and cold, with the next weather system developing by the weekend.

Share

< Previous

Next >