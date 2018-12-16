PITTSBURGH — Marcus Weathers scored 13 points and Duquesne led from start to finish in a 72-46 victory over Maine on Sunday.

The Dukes, who improved to 8-2 under second-year coach Keith Dambrot, opened the game with a 26-7 run over the first 13 minutes and led 40-16 at halftime.

Maine (2-10) was led by Isaiah White with a game-high 17 points and Vilgot Larsson with 10 points.

Eric Williams scored 11 points off the bench for Duquesne. He scored eight in the first half as the Dukes shot 48 percent from the field and had 11 assists on their 15 made field goals.

Kellon Taylor, who also plays wide receiver on the Duquesne football team, made his season debut in basketball and led the Dukes with seven rebounds. Freshman point guard Sincere Carry had nine points and nine assists.

(9) MICHIGAN STATE 104, GREEN BAY 83: Nick Ward scored 22 of his 28 points in a nearly perfect first half to help the Spartans 9-2) rout Green Bay (6-6) at East Lansing, Michigan.

Ward made all nine of his field goal attempts in the first half, although he did miss a free throw. The Spartans (9-2) made their last seven shots of the half to take a 64-35 lead.

(24) HOUSTON 68, SAINT LOUIS 64: Corey Davis Jr. hit the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 29 seconds left and had 17 points in a come-from-behind victory at home for Houston (10-0) against Saint Louis (7-3).

Davis was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and hit all six of his free throws. Armoni Brooks had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Galen Robinson Jr. added 13 for Houston.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(2) NOTRE DAME 103, BINGHAMTON 53: Marina Mabrey had 21 points and 10 assists, roommate Arike Ogunbowale had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and the Fighting Irish (9-1) beat Binghamton (5-6) at South Bend, Indiana.

Jackie Young also scored 21 points for Notre Dame, adding six rebounds and seven assists.

(12) TEXAS 65, STETSON 46: Danni Williams scored 15 points and the Longhorns (8-2) overcame miserable long-range shooting to beat Stetson (2-7) at Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns missed 16 straight attempts from behind the arc in one stretch before Williams connected late in the third quarter. That produced a 44-32 lead and the Longhorns steadily pulled away.

(13) CALIFORNIA 69, UC SANTA BARBARA 45: Kristine Anigwe had 18 points and 16 rebounds and California improved to 9-0 by beating UC Santa Barbara (2-8) at Berkeley.

(16) IOWA 83, NORTHERN IOWA 57: Megan Gustafson scored 28 points with 12 rebounds for her 64th career double-double and ninth this season to help Iowa (8-2) beat Northern Iowa (5-4) at Iowa City.

(17) ARIZONA STATE 65, KANSAS STATE 51: Sophia Elenga scored 12 points to lead four scorers in double figures as Arizona State (8-2) showed its depth and balance in beating Kansas State (7-3) in the Battle by the Bluff on the Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.

FOOTBALL

AWARDS: UCF’s Josh Heupel, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and Alabama’s Nick Saban are the finalists for the Associated Press national college football coach of the year after leading their teams to unbeaten regular seasons.

The winner will be announced Monday at noon.

Share

< Previous