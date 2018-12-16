CLEVELAND — Ben Simmons had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season, Joel Embiid scored 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers won in Jimmy Butler’s return, routing the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-105 on Sunday.

Butler scored 19 points after missing two games – both losses – because of a strained groin.

Landry Shamet added 16 points, J.J. Redick had 14 and Wilson Chandler 11.

Cedi Osman and Jordan Clarkson each scored 18 points for Cleveland.

Philadelphia broke it open after Cleveland cut a 13-point lead to 86-85 late in the third quarter.

WIZARDS 128, LAKERS 110: John Wall had 40 points and 14 assists to lead Washington to a win at home.

A day after LeBron James and Lonzo Ball each registered a triple-double for the Lakers in a win at Charlotte, James was limited to a season-low 13 points, along with six rebounds and three assists. The four-time NBA MVP sat out the fourth quarter.

The Wizards emphatically ended a four-game losing streak, going up by 18 points in the first quarter and 27 in the third.

NETS 144, HAWKS 127: D’Angelo Russell scored 32 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 18 and Brooklyn beat visiting Atlanta for its fifth straight victory.

John Collins scored 29 points, and Dewayne Dedmon had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks, who have lost three straight and seven of eight.

PACERS 110, KNICKS 99: Victor Oladipo scored 26 points, Myles Turner had 24 and Indiana won at home for its seventh straight victory.

Oladipo added eight rebounds and seven assists.

Enes Kanter finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks.

KINGS 120, MAVERICKS 113: Buddy Hield and De’Aaron Fox each scored 28 points and Sacramento ended an 11-game home winning streak for Dallas.

Rookie Luka Doncic had 28 points and nine assists for Dallas.

HEAT 102, PELICANS 96: Josh Richardson scored 22 points, Dwyane Wade added 19 in what was likely his final game in New Orleans, and Miami picked up a road win.

Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his matchup with Anthony Davis.

Davis had 27 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals, but did not take a shot in the second half until hitting a 3-pointer with 5:43 left in the fourth quarter.

