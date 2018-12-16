CHICAGO — Mitchell Trubisky threw for two touchdowns, Eddie Jackson ended Aaron Rodgers’ NFL-record streak without an interception and the Chicago Bears clinched the NFC North with a 24-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Bears (10-4) secured their first playoff appearance since the 2010 team won the division, and clinching with a rare victory over their heated rivals made it all the more sweet.

The loss, coupled with Minnesota’s 41-17 victory over Miami, knocks the Packers out of postseason contention for the second year in a row.

Chicago had dropped nine of 10 against Green Bay (5-8-1). But the Bears secured their first trip to the playoffs in eight years by winning for the seventh time in their last eight games.

Trubisky gave them a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter with a 13-yard pass to Trey Burton in the left side of the end zone.

A field goal by Cody Parkey made it 24-14. The Packers then drove to the 9, but on third down, Jackson picked off Rodgers, ending his streak at 402 passes.

49ERS 26, SEAHAWKS 23: Robbie Gould kicked a 36-yard field goal with 3:06 left in overtime and San Francisco (4-10) won at home, snapping a 10-game losing streak against Seattle (8-6).

Nick Mullens threw for 275 yards and a touchdown to help the 49ers win consecutive games for the first time this season. Richie James Jr. returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, and Gould kicked four field goals to give San Francisco its first win in the rivalry since 2013.

The Seahawks (8-6) had their four-game winning streak snapped and missed a chance to clinch a playoff berth. Russell Wilson threw for 237 yards with two TD passes to Doug Baldwin, and Chris Carson ran for 119 yards and a score.

VIKINGS 41, DOLPHINS 17: Dalvin Cook rushed for a career-high 136 yards and two touchdowns as Minnesota (7-6-1) boosted its playoff hopes with a win over visiting Miami (7-7).

Anthony Barr and Danielle Hunter each had two of the nine sacks of Ryan Tannehill, as Miami came crashing down from the euphoria of defeating New England with a double-lateral 69-yard score on the final play.

TITANS 17, GIANTS 0: Bruising halfback Derrick Henry had his second straight big game with a career-high 33 carries for 170 yards rushing and two touchdowns, leading Tennessee (8-6) to a win at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Henry, who had a franchise-record 238 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Jacksonville on Dec. 6, scored on 1-yard runs in the first and third quarters.

That was all the Titans’ defense needed on a wet and rainy day at MetLife Stadium as it shut down Saquon Barkley (31 yards on 14 carries) and earned its first shutout since a 31-0 win over the Cowboys on Christmas Day in 2000.

Eli Manning finished 21 of 44 for 229 yards as the Giants (5-9) lost for only the second time in six games since their bye week.

RAVENS 20, BUCCANEERS 12: Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for 95 yards on a soggy field, leading Baltimore (8-6) past visiting Tampa Bay (5-9).

WASHINGTON 16, JAGUARS 13: Josh Johnson’s first NFL start in more than seven years ended with a victory, and Washington (7-7) stayed in the NFC playoff race by ending a four-game losing streak, as Dustin Hopkins made a 36-yarder on the final play.

The visiting Jaguars (4-11) have dropped nine of 10. Jacksonville was held to 192 yards.

FALCONS 40, CARDINALS 14: Julio Jones made an acrobatic touchdown catch and Deion Jones returned an interception for an early score as the Atlanta (5-9) won at home snapping a five-game losing streak.

The Falcons forced three turnovers and sacked Arizona’s Josh Rosen seven times, a single-game season high for both teams. Arizona (3-11) has dropped two straight and five of six.

BENGALS 30, RAIDERS 16: Joe Mixon rushed for 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Cincinnati (6-8) ended one of its longest losing streaks under Coach Marvin Lewis by defeating visiting Oakland (3-11).

The Bengals had dropped five straight – their third-worst slump during Lewis’ 16 seasons – before finding a team struggling as much as them. Mixon’s 15-yard touchdown with 4:04 left clinched the Bengals’ first win since October and capped his second straight 100-yard game.

BILLS 14, LIONS 13: Josh Allen threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Robert Foster early in the fourth quarter as Buffalo (5-9) eliminated visiting Detroit (5-9) from playoff contention.

Allen also scored on a 3-yard run and finished 13 of 26 for 204 yards and no turnovers. Foster had four catches for 108 yards to top 100 for the third time in five games since being promoted from the practice squad.

After Foster’s touchdown, Matthew Stafford drove the Lions (5-9) into field-goal range, only to have Matt Prater miss a 48-yarder wide right. Detroit also botched an early extra point.

