WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele scored at 4:18 of overtime and the Winnipeg Jets extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 5-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Tampa Bay saw its eight-game winning streak halted.

It was Winnipeg’s third straight overtime victory and moved the Jets into a tie for second in the NHL with the Calgary Flames and tops in the Western Conference.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, RANGERS 3: Alex Tuch buried a sharp-angle shot just over two minutes into overtime, giving Vegas a win at New York.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots in his 923rd career victory, which moved him into a tie with Tony Esposito for ninth on the NHL’s wins list.

Paul Stastny, Reilly Smith and William Carrier scored for Vegas, which extended its points streak to four straight games.

Chris Kreider, Brady Skjei and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers.

FLAMES 7, BLUES 2: Johnny Gaudreau and Alan Quine each scored twice, and Calgary rolled at St. Louis to improve to 12-2-1 in its past 15 games.

The Flames have won eight of nine and lead the Western Conference with 46 points. Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm and Mark Giordano also scored, and David Rittich made 26 saves.

SHARKS 7, BLACKHAWKS 3: Melker Karlsson, Evander Kane, Kevin Labanc, Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture each had a goal and an assist, and San Jose rallied past host Chicago for its fourth straight win.

Chicago goalie Corey Crawford left the game with 1:30 left in the first period after the back of his head struck the right post during a goalmouth pileup. He allowed two goals on eight shots and exited with the Blackhawks leading 3-2.

HURRICANES 3, COYOTES 0: Warren Foegele scored his first goal since October, Petr Mrazek made 23 saves in his first shutout of the season and host Carolina won for just the second time in seven games this month.

Defenseman Calvin de Haan had two assists for the Hurricanes.

