BASKETBALL

PJ Dozier recorded a triple-double in leading the Maine Red Claws to a 110-101 victory over the Long Island Nets on Sunday in an NBA G League game in Uniondale, New York.

Dozier had 25 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocked shots in the 14th triple double in franchise history..

Sheldon Jeter added 22 points off the bench for Maine (5-11), connecting on six 3-pointers.

Jordan McLaughlin scored 29 points for Long Island (11-5).

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The New York Mets have agreed to a $19.5 million, two-year deal with free agent catcher Wilson Ramos, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told the Associated Press.

The deal likely signals an end to the Mets’ pursuit of Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Ramos batted .306 with 15 home runs and an .845 OPS last season. He made the All-Star team but missed the game with a hamstring injury. The 31-year-old also tore his right ACL late in the 2016 season while with the Washington Nationals.

GOLF

FATHER-SON CHALLENGE: Davis Love III and Dru Love closed with a 16-under 56 in a scramble format Sunday to win the event by three shots and set tournament records for a round and total.

Team Love shot 27 on the front nine at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, took the lead with a birdie at No. 11 and finished with four more birdies and an eagle to get to 26-under 118.

John and Little John Daly shot 62 and tied for second with Retief and Leo Goosen and Stewart and Connor Cink.

EUROPEAN TOUR: David Lipsky won the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane, South Africa on his first attempt as his final-round 68 gave him a two-shot victory over David Drysdale (67).

Lipsky finished 14-under 274 and kept his nerve at the end of his round to clinch a second career European Tour title. He made a double-bogey five on the 16th but a par on 17 and a birdie on the 18th made sure of the title for the American.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Lindsey Vonn is hoping to return from injury next month and resume her pursuit of the all-time World Cup wins record, according to the U.S. Ski Team’s head coach.

“That’s what we’re hopeful for. That’s the plan,” Paul Kristofic told the Associated Press on Sunday.

Vonn hyperextended and sprained a ligament in her knee during a training crash on Nov. 19. January would be an opportune time for Vonn to return, since there are three consecutive weekends of speed races, downhill and super-G – which are Vonn’s specialties.

• The Swiss team says that “scans on the skull showed no serious injury” to Marc Gisin following his dramatic crash Saturday in a men’s downhill, but the skier does have several broken bones elsewhere.

The team says Gisin fractured several ribs on his right side, his right lung was also injured, his pelvis was dented slightly, plus he has a “few, non-serious fractures on the spine.”

• Marcel Hirscher dominated to extend his record by winning the Alta Badia giant slalom in Italy for a sixth straight year Sunday and reclaimed the overall World Cup lead.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Substitute Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals from deflected shots to help host Liverpool beat fierce rival Manchester United 3-1 and lift his team back atop the league.

• Eden Hazard set up an early goal and then scored for the first time since October to lead Chelsea to a 2-1 win at Brighton.

