The day after a “Saturday Night Live” sketch depicted what life might be like had Donald Trump never been elected, the president criticized what he called the show’s “one sided coverage” and suggested without any basis that it was defamation.

“A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live,” Trump wrote Sunday on Twitter. “It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials.Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion?”

Many responded to Trump’s tweet by citing the First Amendment’s protection of free speech and expression. Trump has frequently called the media “the enemy of the people” and has said that it would be a good idea to “loosen up” libel laws.

The president did not directly mention what coverage prompted his ire. On Saturday, Alec Baldwin reprised his role as Trump in a skit called ‘It’s a Wonderful Trump,’ a parody of the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

– From news service reports

