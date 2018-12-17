SOUTH PORTLAND — Classes were canceled at Memorial Middle School on Monday because of a boiler breakdown.

Superintendent Ken Kunin sent an email to the school community at 6:50 a.m., apologizing for the late notice and explaining that there was no heat at the school.

The boiler was fixed by noon and classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday for Memorial’s 375 students, Kunin said.

Memorial is one of two aging middle schools in the city that would be replaced by a proposed $50 million consolidated middle school to be built at the Memorial site on Wescott Road. The project would be funded by the Maine Department of Education.

Classes were held Monday at the city’s other schools despite a morning snowstorm.

