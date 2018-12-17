DOVER, N.H. – A driver died Monday after his SUV crashed into a concrete barrier at a toll plaza and caught fire, New Hampshire State Police said.

Justyn Tyndaal, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was traveling north on Route 16 in Dover when he lost control of the vehicle in the early-morning hours, police said. The 39-year-old man crashed into the barrier while attempting to go through an E-ZPass lane at the Dover toll plaza.

Police said the SUV came to final rest perpendicular in the travel lane of the toll plaza. A Department of Transportation worker at the site pulled Tyndaal from the SUV. Moments later, the vehicle caught fire.

Tyndaal suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating the crash.

“It sounds like the roads were treated just prior to the crash,” State Police Lt. John Hennessey told Foster’s Daily Democrat. “We’re confident weather and road conditions did not play a role, but we’re not ruling anything out, and we’re looking at the alcohol and impairment aspect.”

Hennessey said the toll plaza’s surveillance cameras captured the crash and rescue attempt.

Share

< Previous