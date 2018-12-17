A man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in Raymond that ended with four people injured in a crash on Route 302 on Sunday was ordered held on at least $25,000 bail during his first appearance in court Monday.

Police allege that Dale H. Tucker, 29, of Casco, crashed his 2007 Chevy Cobalt into two other vehicles after losing control of his car when trying to avoid a spike mat deputies put down to stop him around 12:23 p.m., according to the sheriff’s department said.

The chase and crash followed an alleged domestic-related incident. When police tried to stop Tucker, he fled instead of pulling over to a safer part of the roadway.

Tucker is charged with four felonies, which will require a grand jury to indict him before charges proceed: domestic violence terrorizing, eluding police, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and driving to endanger.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ackerman said she expects a grand jury to hear the case in January.

Tucker also pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanors – failure to stop and criminal speeding – through his attorney for the day, Andrew Wentworth.

Wentworth entered the not guilty pleas on Tucker’s behalf. Tucker held his head down for most of the hearing and occasionally shared glances with people in the gallery.

Judge Thomas E. Delahanty II ordered Tucker held on $25,000 cash bail, or $50,000 surety with a host of conditions, including that he have no contact with the woman involved in the domestic situation, that he not return to that woman’s home, and that he submit to random search and testing for alcohol and drugs, which he is prohibited from possessing or consuming if he is released on bail.

Wentworth reserved his arguments for bail, meaning Tucker’s attorney or the district attorney’s office will have the right to argue for a different bail amount in the future.

In setting bail, Delahanty considered Tucker’s prior criminal record, which, according to Ackerman, includes convictions for domestic violence stalking, violating a protective order and domestic violence assault.

Deputies were searching for Tucker in connection with a domestic situation in Casco earlier Sunday.

Tucker made threats of going to a residence in Windham and causing harm, according to police.

Deputy Joseph Dyer stopped Tucker at the intersection of routes 302 and 35 before the crash, but Tucker sped off when the deputy asked him to pull into a nearby parking lot, Goulet said.

The area is a dense commercial zone with five traffic lanes bordered on both sides by strip malls.

Dyer pursued Tucker, but stopped following him a half-mile later, after Tucker began driving recklessly at a high speed, Sheriff’s Lt. David Hall said in an interview Sunday. The crash happened about three miles north of where Tucker was first stopped.

Investigators are reconstructing the accident to determine how fast Tucker was driving, Hall said.

When officers use a device to end a chase, such as a spike mat, other drivers are supposed to be kept far away from the area to avoid crashes, according to Hall. In this instance, everything happened too quickly and there were not enough officers available to do that, he added.

“Usually, when spike mats are deployed, it is rapidly unfolding,” Hall said. “We try to make it as safe as possible. If the suspect just drives over the strips, it is not a problem; if he tries to go around it or take other action, it becomes a problem.

“The spike strips do not cause someone to lose control of their vehicle; they deflate the tires very gradually so they can keep control over the vehicle,” Hall added. “Him crashing was not caused by the spike strips, but was caused by him over-correcting.”

Dramatic cellphone video of the crash, taken by Tyler Bisson, of Raymond, shows vehicles lined up on the side of the two-lane road as deputies prepare the spike strips. Tucker’s blue sedan, speeding north on the busy road, swerves around the right side of the strip, glancing the spikes with its rear left tire.

The vehicle then begins a slow spin to the left, sliding at high speed into the line of cars facing the other direction and slamming into Bisson’s truck and another passenger car.

Four people, including Tucker, were injured in the crash. None of the injuries was life-threatening, said Goulet in a news release.

Tucker’s mother, Sam Riley, 60, of Raymond, said she was angry that police laid down the spike mat while there were numerous other people in vehicles parked on the roadside nearby.

“I feel they did a wrong thing by putting those strips down,” said Riley before the court hearing began. “They should have backed off.”

Riley said Tucker was a ward of the state before she adopted him when he was a small child. Her longtime partner, the man who helped raise Tucker, died about two years ago and Tucker has been struggling to cope, Riley said. Despite her criticism of the sheriff’s department, she did not minimize her son’s apparent role in causing the crash, but she said her son never wanted to hurt anyone and became distraught when he heard that someone had been hurt.

“I’m not saying he’s not at fault,” Riley said. ” I won’t sugarcoat it.”

This story will be updated.

