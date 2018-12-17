Heavy, wet snow blanketing Southern Maine, complicating the morning commute, causing slide-offs and spin-outs all over the region.

Traffic is slow across the region as police and tow trucks help motorists who have lost control or got stuck.

“Nothing major, just lots of vehicles off the road,” a Cumberland County dispatcher said.

About 4.2 to 4.3 inches of snow were recorded in Cumberland County at the Jetport and in Scarborough, respectively, with about half that amount recorded in Lewiston, said Tom Hawley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

Hawley said the snow was expected to stop by about noontime in southern Maine, while downeast towns could expect the storm to continue throughout the day.

“Right now Downeast, Washington and Hancock counties may see six inches to ten inches,” Hawley said.

Temperatures in Southern Maine are expect to creep up into the mid to upper 30s before plummeting again into the teens and 20s overnight, Hawley said. Tuesday will bring lower temperatures, with highs expected in the mid to upper 20s, with severe winds of 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph to 30 mph, he said.

This story will be updated.

