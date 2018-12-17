Democratic Gov.-elect Janet Mills named the second member of her cabinet Monday, announcing she would nominate Kirsten Figueroa to be commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

Figueroa currently serves as the chief of the Administrative Services Division in the Attorney General’s Office and has more than 22 years of financial experience in the public and private sector, according to a release announcing her nomination. Mills is the outgoing Attorney General who will be replaced by former state Rep. Aaron Frey, D-Bangor, when Mills takes over the governor’s office in January.

The DAFS commissioner is responsible for most state spending and oversees the state’s nearly $7 billion biennial budget, eight different bureaus, a handful of boards and commissions, and more than 1,200 employees that serve all three branches of state government and the public. Additionally, the department oversees all aspects of human resources; information technology services; public improvements; maintenance of state-owned building and grounds; procurement; and fleet management.

DAFS also oversees several other key areas of state government, including the Maine Revenue Service and the Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations.

Mills said Figueroa would bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the post.

“I have witnessed firsthand her considerable talent and expertise as the Chief of the Administrative Services Division in the Attorney General’s Office, and I know she will bring to bear those same skills at the department as we prepare a budget that will maintain fiscal stability, reduce the burden of property taxes, increase revenue sharing, and invest in our future, among other important priorities,” Mill said in a prepared statement.

Figueroa will replace Alec Porteous, who was appointed to the post by outgoing Republican Gov. Paul LePage in 2017 after the resignation of Richard Rosen. Rosen stepped down during a tumultuous state budget negotiation between LePage’s administration and the Legislature that resulted in the first state government shutdown in 30 years.

Figueroa has worked in the Attorney General’s Office since August of 2015 overseeing general administration, accounting, budget, human resources, and technology efforts, including administering the payroll and benefits of the eight District Attorneys and the Assistant District Attorneys that serve as the top law enforcement officials all of Maine’s 16 counties.

Figueroa previously served as the director of administrative services for the Division of Financial and Personnel Services within DAFS ; chief financial officer of Dirigo Health Agency; the deputy commissioner of finance for the Department of Health and Human Services; chief financial officer of Avesta Housing; energy and housing services program director for the Maine State Housing Authority; and finance director for the state’s Office of Information Technology.

Last week, Mills announced that she will nominate Jeanne Lambrew to serve as the Commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services

Figueroa, who grew up in Litchfield and Topsham, has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Southern New Hampshire University. She lives in Gardiner.

Scott Thistle can be contacted at 713-6720 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: thisdog

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: