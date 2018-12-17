In a Dec. 1 letter, a reader named George Lawson wrote concerning nuclear power and viable options to reduce pollution.

One method is to utilize the huge hydro energy power in the Gulf of Maine with the daily 28-foot rise and fall of the tide. An underwater hydro turbine could send electrical power via underwater cable to shore.

Nuclear-powered commercial ships would also reduce pollution. This solution has already successfully been used by the U.S. Maritime Administration for the construction and operation of the nuclear ship Savannah. This ship operated to promote the peaceful use of atomic energy.

I sailed on that ship for 12 years as the senior reactor and electronics officer. Incidentally, there were 11 other officers on board – all graduates of Maine Maritime Academy.

Herbert Phelps

South Portland

