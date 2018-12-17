A Maine organization that for 15 years has tried to improve statewide access to quality health services is merging with a Connecticut nonprofit.
The boards of Maine Quality Counts and Qualidigm, a national health care consulting think tank based in Wethersfield, voted to merge, effective Jan. 1, 2019.
The merger is expected to create a network of offices across New England, and to consolidate expertise so that the organization is positioned to lead health care quality improvement efforts throughout the region, according to a news release announcing the merger.
Qualidigm President and CEO Timothy Elwell will assume leadership of both operations. The Maine-based staff will continue to work under the banner of Quality Counts…A Qualidigm Co. until Aug. 1, 2019 when they will adopt the Qualidigm name and branding.
