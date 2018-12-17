The Wiscasset man involved in an eight-hour standoff with police over the weekend has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence terrorizing.

Matthew Plummer, 35, was being held at The Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset on $10,000 cash bail Monday night.

The confrontation with Plummer turned violent after police were forced to use a chemical agent to get him to leave an apartment building at 3 Heritage Lane early Saturday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

“Once outside, Mr. Plummer continued to actively resist his arrest,” Chief Deputy Rand Maker said in the release.

Maker said Plummer was bitten in the hand by a state police K-9 during the arrest and had to be treated at the Lincoln Health, a Damariscotta hospital.

Deputies were sent to a four-unit apartment building on Heritage Lane around 12:36 a.m. Saturday to investigate the report of an unwanted person, police said. Deputies interviewed Plummer’s girlfriend outside the building and she told them that Plummer had strangled her and threatened her with a knife.

When Plummer refused to come out of the building, deputies called in the State Police Tactical and Crisis Negotiations Team. Officers decided to evacuate the residents of the apartment building because Plummer has a history of violence with police, Maker said.

Plummer came out of the building at 8:27 a.m.

