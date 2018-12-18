I’ve been reading a lot about how businesses in Maine have been scratching their heads trying to come up with ways to attract workers to the state and keep them here. With this in mind, I thought it might help to hear the perspective of someone who moved to Maine a few years ago and couldn’t be happier about it, and to be reminded just how wonderful a place it is to live and work.

I moved to Maine from New Jersey, where I was born and had always lived. I thought I was a Jersey guy for life. I’d been visiting Maine off and on for more than two decades, the last several years with my girlfriend. In 2016, we bought a house in Scarborough. About a year later, we decided to move up here for good. Today, I can’t imagine living anywhere else.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Steve Rosacha is store manager and vice president at TD Bank in South Portland.

After working two decades on Wall Street trading everything from silver to coffee, I can tell you that no one ever had a minute to spare, particularly in the workplace. Today I work in the South Portland branch of a large national bank, helping individuals and small businesses with their banking and credit needs. I did a similar job in New Jersey after my trading days but have found the experience different here. My customers are looking for someone who goes beyond the transactional part of the relationship to advise them on all aspects of banking, security, planning, when they need credit, how to structure that credit, when to advertise, when to add employees, etc. They’re not just rushing in and out in 15 minutes – they want a trusted adviser. That means I can take more time to really understand their needs and help them, giving me an opportunity to enjoy the relationships I’ve built.

And working at the local branch of a national bank doesn’t hurt my career trajectory, even if I’m no longer near its headquarters in New Jersey. The business environment here is as competitive as it is anywhere, and the same skills that would make you successful here will make you successful anywhere. If you’re willing to work hard and build relationships, a multistate employer will recognize that no matter where you are. I’ve developed great relationships with everyone I work with in every direction on the organizational chart. One of the bank’s core commitments focuses on professional development. We help each other figure out how we can best develop our individual skills and contribute to the bank.

Building relationships takes time, whether personal or in business. Mainers want to know that you’re going to stick around for a while before they trust your intentions. Once you prove that, then Mainers are quick to listen and to help. From people waving on the street to a neighbor helping to remove a fallen tree limb so you can get to work, courtesy and generosity are second nature to folks here.

Maine is an easy place to find a community. From boxing at the Portland Boxing Club to trap shooting and bird hunting, to hiking in the most beautiful country – I’ve been able to enjoy all of these activities here, and easily find other people who love to do them, as well.

Whenever I reflect on my decision to leave Wall Street to live and work in Maine, I consider the clean air and fresh produce, the light traffic and easy commute, and how it’s a great place to raise a family. But I also remind myself how every time I visited Maine over all those years, I always found that I hated to leave.

So, as I consider what businesses and lawmakers could do to attract and retain talent in Maine, I’d start by organizing partnerships between potential employers and upperclassmen in our colleges. Potential mentors and employers could build relationships with young men and women about to enter the workforce. That would go a long way toward developing a comfort level with an organization and a career path that would make leaving Maine less enticing.

