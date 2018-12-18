ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Miss America may be leaving Atlantic City again.
The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News and the Press of Atlantic City say the organization is looking for cities interested in hosting the competition.
The papers obtained the call for proposals via a public records request to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, whose contract with Miss America has expired.
The pageant started in Atlantic City nearly 100 years ago, moved to Las Vegas in 2006 and returned in 2013.
– From news service reports
-
Business
With much at stake, Fed set to raise key interest rate
-
Nation & World
Missouri father reports drowning baby in icy pond, but then 'a miracle'
-
New England Patriots
Patriots notebook: Mission remains after two straight losses
-
Religion and Values
Accountability will lead agenda at pope's sex-abuse prevention summit
-
Sports
Carolina coach might shut down Newton