ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Miss America may be leaving Atlantic City again.

The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News and the Press of Atlantic City say the organization is looking for cities interested in hosting the competition.

The papers obtained the call for proposals via a public records request to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, whose contract with Miss America has expired.

The pageant started in Atlantic City nearly 100 years ago, moved to Las Vegas in 2006 and returned in 2013.

