Postal volunteers from the Portland area are spending time this holiday season replying to letters children send to Santa Claus and collected from throughout Maine.

Operation Santa informally began in 1912 when Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local postmasters to allow postal employees and citizens to answer such letters.

This year volunteers will attempt to respond to over 1,400 letters in Portland and over a half a billion nationwide.

