LAWRENCE, Kan. — Dedric Lawson had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Charlie Moore made six 3-pointers en route to 18 points, and top-ranked Kansas pulled away in the second half for an 89-53 victory over plucky but overmatched South Dakota on Tuesday night.

Freshman forward David McCormack added a career-best 12 points off the bench for the Jayhawks (10-0).

Stanley Umude scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Coyotes (6-6).

(2) DUKE 101, PRINCETON 50: RJ Barrett continued his rookie-season scoring rush, finishing with 27 points to help Duke (10-1) beat Princeton (5-5) at Durham, Nort Carolina.

Fellow freshman Zion Williamson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

(14) BUFFALO 71, SYRACUSE 59: CJ Massinburg scored 25 points, Jeremy Harris added 18, and Buffalo rallied past host Syracuse (7-4).

It was the first win over the Orange since January 1963 for Buffalo (11-0), one of only nine undefeated teams in Division I.

(15) OHIO STATE 75, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 56: Kaleb Wesson had a career-high 31 points as the Buckeyes (10-1) overcame a terrible start at home to beat Youngstown State (5-9).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(8) STANFORD 95, (9) TENNESSEE 85: DiJonai Carrington scored a career-high 33 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as the Cardinal (8-1) won at Tennessee (8-1) for their second victory over a top-10 team in four days.

Stanford was coming off a 68-63 home win over previously unbeaten Baylor.

(18) KENTUCKY 99, WESTERN CAROLINA 39: Rhyne Howard scored 18 points, Tatyana Wyatt had 16 and Kentucky (11-1) coasted at home.

