NORTH YARMOUTH — Briana Jordan scored 13 points and Jordan Grant added 12 and Gray-New Gloucester remained unbeaten on Tuesday with a 51-45 girls’ basketball win over North Yarmouth Academy.

The Patriots (4-0) used opened a lead with a 14-4 run in the second quarter and held on from there to beat the Panthers (2-2).

Mikaela Ryan had in 10 points for Gray-New Gloucester, which took a 30-16 lead into halftime.

Catherine Reid scored 16 points for the Panthers. Serena Mower added 13.

WELLS 38, SACOPEE VALLEY 17: Franny Ramsdell scored seven of her 15 points in the first half, as Wells (3-1) opened a 20-9 halftime and cruised past the Hawks (0-3) in Hiram.

Grace Ramsdell added 10 for the Warriors.

WINDHAM 56, NOBLE 43: Hannah Talon scored 19 points and Kayla Gorman scored eight of her 12 points during a 22-11 run in the second quarter as the Eagles (4-0) downed the Knights (1-3) in Windham.

Windham took a 36-21 lead into halftime.

Madison Howard scored 18 points for Noble.

MARSHWOOD 69, KENNEBUNK 43: The Hawks connected on 12 of the 17 3-pointers in the first half, opened a 19-8 first quarter lead that extended to 43-21 at halftime, and beat the visiting Rams at South Berwick.

Alicia Richards had 22 points, including six 3-pointers, and added six rebounds for Marshwood (4-0) while Natalie Herbold had all of her 12 points in the first half, all on 3-pointers.

Emily Archibald had 12 points for Kennebunk (3-1) , while Ellen Neale added 10 points.

BIDDEFORD 43, FALMOUTH 39: Grace Martin made 12 of 14 free throws and finished with 28 points as the Tigers (2-2) used a 10-1 run in the second quarter and held off the Yachtsmen (0-4) in Biddeford.

Biddeford took a 19-12 lead into halftime.

Chelsea Gravier scored 12 points for Falmouth while Natalie Birkel and Karley Piers each added seven.

SOUTH PORTLAND 55, SCARBOROUGH 36: Jena Leckie scored five points in the third period to help slow a comeback by Scarborough (3-1) as the Red Riots (3-1) won at home.

Nine players scored as South Portland opened a 29-18 halftime lead. The Red Storm scored the first seven points of the second half to pull within 29-25 before the Riots closed out the quarter on a 9-3 run.

Maggie Whitmore’s 10 points led South Portland. Leckie and Cora Boothby-Akilo had nine points each, and Isabela Cloutier added eight.

Julia Freeman had 12 for Scarborough and Jocelyn Couture 10.

LAKE REGION 49, YORK 42: Shauna Hancock scored 10 of her game-high 17 points as the Lakers (1-3) opened with a 12-6 first quarter lead, doubled it to 24-12 at halftime and held off Wildcats (0-4) at Naples.

Shelby Sheldrick had 10 points for Lake Region, while Bella Russo added eight and Elle Hall had six points and nine rebounds.

Emily Rainforth had 12 points for York while Kristen Leroux chipped in with nine points.

SANFORD 51, THORNTON ACADEMY 32: Samya Santiague scored 13 points, Paige Cote and Jillian Lizotte each added 11 and the Spartans (2-2) rolled past the Trojans (1-3) in Saco.

Sanford outscored Thornton 16-9 in the third quarter to take a 35-21 lead.

Amanda Bogardus, Katrin Dumont and Elise Hebert each scored six points for the Trojans.

BONNY EAGLE 41, CHEVERUS 35: With the game tied at 33-33 with three minutes to play, the Scots (2-2) outscored held an 8-2 scoring advantage down the stretch to outlast the Stags (1-4) at Standish.

Taylor Johnson had three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Emma Abbott and Mackenzie Emery also had 11 points each to pace Bonny Eagle’s balanced attack.

Lauren Jordan had 19 points for Cheverus.

PORTLAND 39, MASSABESIC 33: Elizabeth Yugu scored all of her 10 points in the second and third quarters as the Bulldogs (2-2) overcame a 16-7 first-quarter deficit with a 23-9 run and beat the Mustangs (1-3) at Waterboro.

Amanda Kabantu had seven points and Kiera Eubanks added six points for Portland.

McKenzy Ouellette was the leading scorer for Massabesic with 21 points.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 54, BELFAST 41: Payson Kaler had 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals to lead the Eagles (3-1) over the Lions (0-4) in Newcastle.

Lincoln Academy went ahead 14-6 during the first period and maintained a lead the remainder of the game.

Grace Fitzjurls scored 10 for Belfast.

YARMOUTH 42, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 33: Margaret McNeil scored 10 points as the Clippers (3-1) beat the Raiders (2-2) in Yarmouth.

Calin McGonagle chipped in with nine points for Yarmouth.

Kaylee Emery scored 11 for Fryeburg while Tina LeBlanc added 10.

BRUNSWICK 61, LEWISTON 47: Charlotte MacMillan had 18 points to lead the Dragons past the Blue Devils.

Marley Groat had 12 points for the Dragons (4-0), while Logan Brown had 11 points.

Emily Strachan led all scorers with 23 points for the Blue Devils (0-4), and Madeline Foster had 16.

EDWARD LITTLE 53, MT. ARARAT 28: Three Red Eddies (3-1) scored in double figures, led by Jade Perry and Hannah Chaput with 13 points apiece, and Edward Little got a win over the Eagles.

Grace Fontaine added 11 points for the Eddies, while Alexa Eaton had seven points for the Eagles (1-3).

GREELY 77, POLAND 14: Anna DeWolfe scored 26 points as the Rangers raced past the Knights

Greely (4-0) also got 17 points from Camille Clement while Brooke Obar added 16 points for Greely.

Freshman Allison Ferland had five points for Poland.

OXFORD HILLS 57, LAWRENCE 31: Julia Colby scored 21 points to lead the Vikings over Lawrence.

