University of Maine head football coach Joe Harasymiak was named the Region 1 coach of the year Tuesday by the American Football Coaches Association.

Harasymiak finished his third season as head coach by leading the Black Bears to the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision semifinals for the first time. Maine finished the season 10-4 after being picked to finish eighth in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Harasymiak was previously named the CAA coach of the year and the Gridiron Club of Boston coach of the year. He was also a finalist for the STATS FCS Eddie Robinson national coach of the year, finishing sixth in the balloting.

Two Maine defensive players were also honored on Tuesday with selections to the STATS FCS all-America team.

Senior linebacker Sterling Sheffield, who had 84 tackles (including 18 for a loss), nine sacks, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and an interception, was named to the first team while junior cornerback Manny Patterson, who had 47 tackles and 22 pass deflections, was named to the second team.

