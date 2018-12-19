These photographs, taken in the last year by Portland Press Herald photographers, are our keepers. Some of them are simple pleasures to look at – the exuberance of students from Nepal experiencing their first snowfall or the experience of blue on a predawn beach with a surfer. Some are hard to tear yourself away from – like the prom portraits of Casco Bay High School students, so gorgeous in their individuality and balance on the edge of adulthood. Some derive power from what is unsaid – like the dreamy figure walking in fog that could have been taken yesterday or today or tomorrow. And some are difficult to look at, because we don’t want to see the stories they tell, like the photos of our Bayside neighbors.

Interested in learning more? Join us for a free workshop during the show, which runs through February 23.

WORKSHOPS

Sports Photography for Parents, Thursday, Jan. 24, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Have you tried over and over to get good photos of your kids playing sports only to get some blurry image or photos where you need a magnifying glass to find your kid? Portland Press Herald ace photographers Shawn Patrick Ouellette and Derek Davis have tips to help you-even if you don’t own thousands of dollars of cameras and lenses.

Hit Us With Your Best Shot: Special edition this year for high school students, Friday, Feb. 1, during First Friday artwalk, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

We invite you to send us your best photo of the year by posting it to Instagram and using the hashtag #pphHSshot. We’ll select some winners and look at the work with staff photographer Brianna Soukup and chief photographer Greg Rec.

Finding Bayside: Overcoming fears and gaining trust in Portland’s toughest neighborhood, Thursday, Feb. 7, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

On the first day of a long-term project to document the conflict between Bayside’s residents and its homeless population, photographer Ben McCanna was chased out of Bayside by angry chants and a police officer’s blunt warning about personal safety. As a result, McCanna first approached the project from a distance, moving surreptitiously, fearfully and working with long lenses. But a fortuitous conversation with veteran Boston Globe photographers (past and present) led him to approach the subject more closely with conversations and compassion.

