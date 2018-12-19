Drinking locally roasted coffee with milk from a local dairy in my hand-thrown local mug, I look out on my snow day landscape with no one in sight.
So I ponder the people, the artists, crafters and farmers who put their heart and artistic talents into creating things of beauty I enjoy daily. I think of the years of evolution that made them who they are. They share their lives with these gifts.
When we buy local we connect with our community, the heart and soul of real people and all their connections, a family web. With this mug, this coffee, this milk, I am not alone. I am connected to the people, the land and animals who fill my inner landscape.
Homegrown gifts are the most thoughtful. This holiday season and year round, please support Maine-made local crafts people and artists.
Connie Harter-Bagley
East Machias
