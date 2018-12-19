Sometime in October I was on Peaks Island, driving to the dump on Brackett Avenue. Suddenly around the corner came a huge white vehicle with a city of Portland insignia and circular brushes on one side. I realized it was a street sweeper.

That day I saw it several times all over the island cleaning up dead leaves – a beautiful sight. You see, I have lived in the West End of Portland for 17 years, and I have never seen a street sweeper there.

I have seen a white vehicle – a small pickup with the same city insignia – on Monday nights. The driver takes photos of license plates and appears to issue $30 tickets for parking on the wrong side of the street. They nail perhaps 10 cars each week – a nice source of revenue to keep our property taxes down.

Bill Honan

Portland

