Mark Rober’s muse was a package thief.

Two package thieves, to be exact, both of whom had made off with a delivery from his California porch about seven months ago.

Indignant, Rober – a former NASA engineer who runs a popular YouTube channel documenting his many quirky science experiments – started thinking about how he could apprehend the porch pirates.

“If anyone was going to make a revenge bait package and over-engineer the crap out of it, it was going to be me,” Rober concluded.

Rober decided he would create a booby trap inspired by his “childhood hero and inspiration” Kevin McAllister, the young and resourceful protagonist played by Macaulay Culkin in the “Home Alone” films of the 1990s.

With the help of friends, Rober mocked up a design for his ideal trap: It would be disguised as a package – specifically, a cellophane-wrapped Apple HomePod box he knew would be “enticing” for any porch pirate. It would be GPS-enabled and record video with embedded cellphones.

And, once triggered, it would be glittery. So glittery.

One pound of glitter, that is. To add insult to injury, Rober also built in a can of “fart spray,” programmed to automatically spray after the glitter explosion was triggered.

The whole package took about six months to engineer.

Sure enough, it was not long after Rober placed the finished trap/box on his porch that a thief picked it up. Then another. Each time, the recording devices documented the would-be porch pirates’ varied and often unprintable reactions after the box detonated.

On Monday, Rober uploaded “Glitter Bomb vs. Package Thief” to his YouTube page. As of Tuesday, the video had more than 11 million views.

