|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
(Through games of 12/18/2018)
|1.
|Edward Little (4)
|58
|2.
|Deering (1)
|52
|3.
|Bangor
|42
|4.
|South Portland
|32
|5.
|Falmouth (1)
|29
|6.
|Greely
|27
|7.
|Hampden
|27
|8.
|Portland
|24
|9.
|Thornton
|13
|10.
|Kennebunk
|5
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
(Through games of 12/18/2018)
|1.
|Gorham (3)
|57
|2.
|Greely (3)
|52
|3.
|Oxford Hills
|50
|4.
|Edward Little
|30
|5.
|Windham
|27
|6.
|Brunswick
|20
|6.
|Skwohegan
|20
|8.
|South Portland
|19
|9.
|Gray-New Gloucester
|17
|10.
|Scarborough
|10
|BOYS’ HOCKEY
(Through games of 12/18/2018)
|1.
|Lewiston (6)
|30
|2.
|Edward Little
|15
|3.
|Bangor
|14
|4.
|Greely
|9
|5.
|Old Town/Orono
|7
|GIRLS’ HOCKEY
(Through games of 12/18/2018)
|1.
|Lewiston (5)
|29
|2.
|Cheverus/Kennebunk (1)
|23
|3.
|EL/Leavitt/Poland
|19
|4.
|Scarborough
|12
|5.
|Falmouth
|3
