BOYS’ BASKETBALL
(Through games of 12/18/2018)
1. Edward Little (4) 58
2. Deering (1) 52
3. Bangor 42
4. South Portland 32
5. Falmouth (1) 29
6. Greely 27
7. Hampden 27
8. Portland 24
9. Thornton 13
10. Kennebunk 5
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
(Through games of 12/18/2018)
1. Gorham (3) 57
2. Greely (3) 52
3. Oxford Hills 50
4. Edward Little 30
5. Windham 27
6. Brunswick 20
6. Skwohegan 20
8. South Portland 19
9. Gray-New Gloucester 17
10. Scarborough 10
BOYS’ HOCKEY
(Through games of 12/18/2018)
1. Lewiston (6) 30
2. Edward Little 15
3. Bangor 14
4. Greely 9
5. Old Town/Orono 7
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
(Through games of 12/18/2018)
1. Lewiston (5) 29
2. Cheverus/Kennebunk (1) 23
3. EL/Leavitt/Poland 19
4. Scarborough 12
5. Falmouth 3
