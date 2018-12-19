MOUNT VERNON — The Maine Warden Service is asking the public for information about a deer that may have been illegally killed.

On Oct. 21, game wardens responded to a report of a dead male whitetail deer in a field on Bean Road. During the investigation, it was determined that the deer was “likely killed illegally and left to waste,” according to Cpl. John MacDonald.

MacDonald said illegally-killed deer are “not unusual” statewide. He declined to share specific information about the manner of the deer’s death, but said it was shot and killed.

“There is some evidence on the deer that shows that it could (have been) killed by a human,” he said during a Wednesday phone call. “In the proximity to the road, we feel like it was shot and killed and left in the field.”

MacDonald said a number of crimes could have been committed, like shooting the deer from the roadway. The most serious charge that could come from the incident would be night hunting, which carries a minimum penalty of a $1,000 fine and three days in jail.

“There’s all kind of scenarios,” MacDonald said.

Maine Operation Game Thief, a nonprofit that works closely with state agencies, is offering $1,000 to information that leads to an arrest or summons. Those with information can call Maine Operation Game Thief at 800-253-7887 or police dispatch in Augusta at 624-7076.

